U S Global Investors Inc. Takes Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 3.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,505,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,566,000 after buying an additional 1,549,372 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,911,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,155,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,492,000 after purchasing an additional 580,546 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 585,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 257,081 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,710,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after buying an additional 227,704 shares in the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

NYSE GFI opened at $18.39 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

