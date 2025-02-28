U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases New Shares in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 328,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of McEwen Mining at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUX. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on McEwen Mining from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on McEwen Mining from $12.75 to $12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

MUX opened at $6.91 on Friday. McEwen Mining Inc has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $365.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.42.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

