U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases 6,614 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,416 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 2.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $23,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $173.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.67. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $208.10. The stock has a market cap of $130.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.16.

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

