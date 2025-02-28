U S Global Investors Inc. Makes New $111,000 Investment in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 821 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MATX. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 1,661.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MATX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Matson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Matson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $140.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.05. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.50 and a twelve month high of $169.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.60. Matson had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.69%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

