U S Global Investors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,981.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,573,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,092 shares during the period. Roberts Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $147,910,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,047,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,199,000 after purchasing an additional 503,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,486,977,000 after buying an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,768,788,000 after buying an additional 355,837 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $132.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.60. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.92 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

A number of research firms have commented on KKR. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile



KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

