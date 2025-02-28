U S Global Investors Inc. Lowers Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

U S Global Investors Inc. reduced its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,022 shares during the quarter. MakeMyTrip comprises approximately 1.0% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.08% of MakeMyTrip worth $10,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 100.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $93.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.06. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $56.90 and a 1 year high of $123.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMYT. StockNews.com lowered MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

