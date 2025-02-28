U S Global Investors Inc. Has $245,000 Stake in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in TORM were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMD. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of TORM by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,266,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,315,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in TORM by 65.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 151,942 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TORM during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,359,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in TORM during the third quarter worth $3,419,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,077,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMD stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92. TORM plc has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $40.47.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of TORM from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

