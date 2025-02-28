U S Global Investors Inc. Grows Position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Endeavour Silver worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 9.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,853 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 453,869 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 137,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

NYSE:EXK opened at $3.65 on Friday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $956.17 million, a P/E ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXK shares. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

