TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 113.40 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 111.40 ($1.40), with a volume of 993195 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.41).
TwentyFour Income Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of £830.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 106.42.
TwentyFour Income Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. TwentyFour Income’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.
TwentyFour Income Company Profile
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a London listed closed-ended fund which targets less liquid, higher yielding UK and European asset backed securities.
