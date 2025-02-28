Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Update

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a growth of 1,780.0% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Turmalina Metals Price Performance

Shares of TBXXF opened at $0.09 on Friday. Turmalina Metals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

Get Turmalina Metals alerts:

About Turmalina Metals

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company’s principal property is the San Francisco project located in San Juan Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Turmalina Copper Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.