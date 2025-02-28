Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Update

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a growth of 1,780.0% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Turmalina Metals Price Performance
Shares of TBXXF opened at $0.09 on Friday. Turmalina Metals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.
About Turmalina Metals
