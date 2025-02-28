Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in February

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Stock Performance

TKHVY opened at $85.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.01 and a 200 day moving average of $83.52. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 52-week low of $76.40 and a 52-week high of $99.26.

About Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector; catering and ground service fuel services; software system maintenance and information technology consulting services.

