Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in February

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Stock Performance
TKHVY opened at $85.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.01 and a 200 day moving average of $83.52. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 52-week low of $76.40 and a 52-week high of $99.26.
About Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.