Tufton Capital Management Sells 35 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $563.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.90. The stock has a market cap of $200.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,093. This trade represents a 87.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total transaction of $145,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,093.55. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,077 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,025. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

