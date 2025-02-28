TSE:EFN Q2 EPS Estimate Decreased by National Bank Financial

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Element Fleet Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS.
EFN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.75.
Shares of TSE EFN opened at C$28.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.04. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$21.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.49. The stock has a market cap of C$8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.57.
In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$1,009,920.00. Also, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$28.70 per share, with a total value of C$301,350.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 15,550 shares of company stock valued at $445,872. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.
