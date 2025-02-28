TSE:EFN Q2 EPS Estimate Decreased by National Bank Financial

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Element Fleet Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

EFN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.75.

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

Shares of TSE EFN opened at C$28.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.04. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$21.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.49. The stock has a market cap of C$8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.57.

Insider Activity at Element Fleet Management

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$1,009,920.00. Also, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$28.70 per share, with a total value of C$301,350.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 15,550 shares of company stock valued at $445,872. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.