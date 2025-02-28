Troy D. Brunk Sells 2,872 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $130.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $173.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $88.95 and a 1 year high of $132.43.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in RTX by 2,944.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

