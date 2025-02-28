Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Shares Down 81.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU – Get Free Report) were down 81.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Trading Down 81.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Company Profile

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

