Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRVI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trevi Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVI. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $345.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.88.

About Trevi Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.