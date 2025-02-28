Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.31.
A number of research firms have issued reports on TRVI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trevi Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics
Trevi Therapeutics Price Performance
Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $345.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.88.
About Trevi Therapeutics
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trevi Therapeutics
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.