Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Acquired by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,706,143 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 324,955 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.19% of Transocean worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Transocean by 0.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 56,342,169 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $239,454,000 after acquiring an additional 222,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Transocean by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,594,121 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $83,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,723 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,473,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,245,298 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $73,307,000 after buying an additional 680,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Transocean by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,393,873 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,727,000 after buying an additional 3,895,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Transocean news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $89,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,596 shares in the company, valued at $929,863.80. This trade represents a 8.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Stock Performance

Transocean stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.28 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. On average, analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIG. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Transocean from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

