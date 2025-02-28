Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Holdings Lifted by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $16,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management grew its position in Trane Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 51,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TT. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.25.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total transaction of $313,099.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,818,050.22. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,864.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,488. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,563 shares of company stock worth $4,388,966. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $344.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $279.00 and a 52 week high of $422.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.87%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

