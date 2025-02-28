Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.87 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.75 ($0.06). Trakm8 shares last traded at GBX 4.98 ($0.06), with a volume of 20 shares trading hands.

Trakm8 Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of £2.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.87.

Trakm8 (LON:TRAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 0.30 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trakm8 had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trakm8 Holdings PLC will post 4.2424242 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trakm8 Company Profile

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

