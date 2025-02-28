Towerview LLC Raises Stock Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Towerview LLC raised its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. QuantumScape makes up approximately 0.4% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Towerview LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 79.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 475.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape Stock Down 2.1 %

QuantumScape stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a current ratio of 14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 4.45. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QuantumScape

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 53,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $282,289.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 930,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,084. This trade represents a 5.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 308,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $1,632,914.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,563,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,587,965.10. The trade was a 10.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 615,216 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,157. Insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.