Tourism Holdings Limited (THL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

Tourism Holdings Limited (ASX:THL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $412.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Tourism Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a tourism company in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company operates through New Zealand Rentals, Action Manufacturing, Tourism Group, Australia Rentals, United States Rentals, Canadian Rentals, UK/Europe Rentals, and Other segments.

