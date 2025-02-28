Tourism Holdings Limited (THL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

Tourism Holdings Limited (ASX:THL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th.
Tourism Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $412.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.30.
About Tourism
