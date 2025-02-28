Touchstone Securitized Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:TSEC)

Touchstone Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TSEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1026 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.
Touchstone Securitized Income ETF Price Performance
TSEC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.38. 2,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,140. Touchstone Securitized Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.21.
Touchstone Securitized Income ETF Company Profile
