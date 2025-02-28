Touchstone Securitized Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:TSEC)

Touchstone Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TSEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1026 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Touchstone Securitized Income ETF Price Performance

TSEC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.38. 2,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,140. Touchstone Securitized Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.21.

Get Touchstone Securitized Income ETF alerts:

Touchstone Securitized Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Touchstone Securitized Income ETF (TSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed, broad portfolio of securitized fixed income securities. The fund may tilt towards short-term, investment grade paper but the portfolio managers are not held to those requirements.

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Securitized Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Securitized Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.