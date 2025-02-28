Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Trading Down 2.7% – Time to Sell?

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.95. 288,280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 321,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CURV. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Torrid from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Torrid from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Torrid in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Torrid from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Torrid Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.69 million, a PE ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Torrid had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 1.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Torrid by 8.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Torrid by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 26,703 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Torrid by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Torrid by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Torrid by 125.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 11,551 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Further Reading

