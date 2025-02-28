Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$96.00 at CIBC

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective raised by analysts at CIBC from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TD. Desjardins cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cormark dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$88.83.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
