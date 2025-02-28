TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Short Interest Update

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TOR Minerals International Price Performance

Shares of TORM stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. TOR Minerals International has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

TOR Minerals International Company Profile

TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.

