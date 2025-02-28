TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Short Interest Update

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TOR Minerals International Price Performance
Shares of TORM stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. TOR Minerals International has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
TOR Minerals International Company Profile
