Topgolf Callaway Brands’ (MODG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.91.

Shares of NYSE:MODG opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 1.70. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $16.89.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $924.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 821.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

