Top Renewable Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 28th

Quanta Services, MasTec, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Bank of New York Mellon, Southern, EMCOR Group, and Equinor ASA are the seven Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of companies that generate power from sustainable sources, such as wind, solar, and hydroelectric energy. These investments allow shareholders to potentially benefit from the growth of the green energy sector while contributing to a reduction in reliance on fossil fuels. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,811. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $310.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Quanta Services has a one year low of $227.11 and a one year high of $365.88.

MasTec (MTZ)

MasTec, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

MTZ stock traded up $5.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.19. 1,684,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,272. MasTec has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $166.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.04 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.28.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,265,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,348,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,843,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,578. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average of $76.93. The company has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $52.64 and a 12-month high of $89.44.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

SO traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.79. 1,362,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,036,273. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Southern has a 1-year low of $65.99 and a 1-year high of $94.45. The company has a market cap of $97.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53.

EMCOR Group (EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

EMCOR Group stock remained flat at $402.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. 238,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,717. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.11. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $305.89 and a one year high of $545.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $459.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.17.

Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.68. 3,781,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,364,899. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.83.

