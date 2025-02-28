Top Cybersecurity Stocks Worth Watching – February 28th

Alphabet, Dell Technologies, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, BlackBerry, Motorola Solutions, and Fortinet are the seven Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares in companies that develop products or services designed to protect computer systems, networks, and data from cyberattacks and other digital threats. These companies offer solutions like threat detection, data encryption, and network monitoring, making them essential in an increasingly digital world where safeguarding information is critical. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.78. The stock had a trading volume of 17,411,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,167,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $130.66 and a 1-year high of $207.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Dell Technologies stock traded down $5.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.09. The company had a trading volume of 11,974,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,498,269. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $86.93 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.83 and a 200-day moving average of $118.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DELL

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of CRWD traded up $5.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $386.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,591. The company’s fifty day moving average is $386.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.85. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $455.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.92, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,263,861. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.09 billion, a PE ratio of 107.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.50 and a 12 month high of $208.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

BlackBerry (BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Shares of NYSE BB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.76. 34,397,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,480,922. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $6.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BB

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $434.52. The company had a trading volume of 319,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.11. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $328.13 and a one year high of $507.82. The company has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.14. 1,293,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Featured Articles