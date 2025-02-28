TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

TKO Group has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TKO Group to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

Shares of TKO traded down $7.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,935,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,919. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.13 and a beta of 1.06. TKO Group has a 52 week low of $78.69 and a 52 week high of $179.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TKO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TKO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

In related news, CAO Shane Kapral sold 1,034 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $146,765.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,225 shares in the company, valued at $315,816.50. The trade was a 31.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $769,172.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,870.30. The trade was a 43.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,498,297 shares of company stock worth $387,671,461 and sold 71,457 shares worth $10,153,456. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

