TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TJX. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

TJX Companies stock opened at $123.49 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The company has a market capitalization of $138.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

