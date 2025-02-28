Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH) Releases Earnings Results

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tile Shop had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 2.94%.

Tile Shop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTSH opened at $7.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.71 million, a P/E ratio of 93.14 and a beta of 1.43. Tile Shop has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $7.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.71.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

Tile Shop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.