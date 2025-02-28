Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH) Releases Earnings Results

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tile Shop had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 2.94%.
Tile Shop Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TTSH opened at $7.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.71 million, a P/E ratio of 93.14 and a beta of 1.43. Tile Shop has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $7.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.71.
Tile Shop Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tile Shop
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out with More Growth Potential Ahead
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Not Just China: 3 European Stocks Gaining Investor Interest
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Mid-Caps Worth Watching Closely in March
Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.