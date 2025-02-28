Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF (TUSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TUSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0598 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NYSEARCA TUSB opened at $50.14 on Friday. Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $50.36.

