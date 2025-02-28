Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TMB) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.
Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of TMB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.28. 20,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,110. Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $25.44.
About Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.