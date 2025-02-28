Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TMB) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of TMB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.28. 20,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,110. Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $25.44.

The Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF (TMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns b through investments in the broad fixed-income market. Securities may be of any credit quality and maturity from around the globe TMB was launched on Feb 5, 2025 and is issued by Thornburg.

