Thomas Abraham Sells 6,658 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Abraham sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $192,149.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,458.52. This represents a 9.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Byline Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.38.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 11.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Increases Dividend

Byline Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback 1,250,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 818.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 722,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,839,000 after purchasing an additional 643,628 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $9,599,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 209.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 410,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after buying an additional 277,559 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,917,000 after acquiring an additional 232,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $3,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their target price on Byline Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.