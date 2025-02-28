The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Issues Earnings Results

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 120 ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Weir Group had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.79%.

The Weir Group Price Performance

The Weir Group stock traded up GBX 144 ($1.81) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,430 ($30.63). 2,041,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,535. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,284.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,166.58. The stock has a market cap of £6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The Weir Group has a one year low of GBX 1,773.50 ($22.35) and a one year high of GBX 2,434 ($30.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,075 ($26.15) to GBX 2,300 ($28.99) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

Further Reading

