The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Decreased by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,655 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.2% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,152 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 22,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $111.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $201.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.