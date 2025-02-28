The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Reduced by Hilltop Partners LLC

Hilltop Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,007 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TJX opened at $123.49 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

