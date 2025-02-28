The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72.40 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 73.70 ($0.93), with a volume of 6282625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.60 ($0.93).

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 91.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.78 and a beta of 0.22.

Insider Transactions at The Renewables Infrastructure Group

In other The Renewables Infrastructure Group news, insider Richard Morse bought 48,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £40,142.95 ($50,596.11). 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile

TRIG is an investment company whose purpose is to generate sustainable returns from a diversified portfolio of renewables infrastructure that contribute towards a net zero carbon future.

TRIG’s diversified portfolio predominantly consists of operational wind farms, solar parks and battery storage projects in the UK and Europe.

