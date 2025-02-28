The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $336,231,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,827,000 after acquiring an additional 795,438 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 693,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $280,932,000 after acquiring an additional 518,054 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 37,025.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 480,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $187,019,000 after purchasing an additional 479,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,700,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,767,449,000 after buying an additional 433,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $390.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $401.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.