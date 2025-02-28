The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Financial Security Advisor Inc.

Financial Security Advisor Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.50.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $390.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $401.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

