The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by First American Bank

First American Bank increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.5% of First American Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First American Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in Home Depot by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 171,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $69,340,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.8% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Home Depot by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $390.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $387.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $401.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Home Depot from $455.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.50.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

