The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Cut by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 339,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 64.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $920,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,076.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $607.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.42 and a 12-month high of $672.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $615.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

In related news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $965,115.15. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,296.64. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total transaction of $4,758,905.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,042.41. The trade was a 43.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

