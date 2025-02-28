The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Financial Security Advisor Inc.

Financial Security Advisor Inc. reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total transaction of $4,758,905.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,042.41. This represents a 43.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $965,115.15. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,296.64. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $607.99 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.42 and a 52 week high of $672.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $189.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $615.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

