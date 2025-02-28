The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 2,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. DMKC Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Finally, NCP Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $607.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $615.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $561.52. The company has a market cap of $189.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.42 and a 1 year high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total value of $4,758,905.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,042.41. This represents a 43.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. This trade represents a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

