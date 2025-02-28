The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.740-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion.
The GEO Group Trading Down 1.2 %
GEO stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.02. 1,226,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,148. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $607.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.45 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 2.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on The GEO Group
About The GEO Group
The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The GEO Group
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.