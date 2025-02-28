The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson Sells 20,453 Shares of Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $835,709.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,678,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,578,402.50. The trade was a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Buckle Stock Down 2.4 %

BKE opened at $39.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.14. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Buckle by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,663,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,518,000 after buying an additional 137,972 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Buckle by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,957,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Buckle by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,338,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,849,000 after buying an additional 72,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Buckle by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,286,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,352,000 after buying an additional 69,258 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Buckle by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,636,000 after buying an additional 100,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

BKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Buckle

About Buckle

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.