The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson Sells 20,453 Shares of Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $835,709.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,678,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,578,402.50. The trade was a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
BKE opened at $39.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.14. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92.
The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.
BKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.
