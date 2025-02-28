The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Bought by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,344 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,924 shares during the quarter. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son accounts for 1.7% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 370.1% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.40. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.17. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 26.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

