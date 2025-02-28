Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.30.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TERN. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Emil Kuriakose sold 4,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $25,586.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875.99. This trade represents a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Amy L. Burroughs purchased 15,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $110,467.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,557.85. This trade represents a 423.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,210 shares of company stock valued at $124,571 and sold 36,669 shares valued at $211,040. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TERN. Infinitum Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 311,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,109,000 after buying an additional 1,918,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $442,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TERN stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of -0.34. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $11.40.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

