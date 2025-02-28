Tempus AI’s (TEM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports.

TEM has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Tempus AI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Tempus AI has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $91.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.27.

In other Tempus AI news, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 13,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $826,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,220. This represents a 19.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 395,800 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $16,999,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,164,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,263,084.55. The trade was a 2.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,823,701 shares of company stock worth $320,906,059.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Tempus AI during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,826,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth $1,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

