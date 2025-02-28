Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Hold”

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

TEM stock opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.27. Tempus AI has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $91.45.

In related news, COO Ryan Fukushima sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $5,101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,007,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,816,369.57. This represents a 10.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 13,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $826,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,220. This trade represents a 19.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,823,701 shares of company stock worth $320,906,059 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Tempus AI during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,826,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

